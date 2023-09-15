Social media threats targeting Redwood City, Hollister schools found to be without merit

REDWOOD CITY – Law enforcement agencies across the country, including in and around the Bay Area, are investigating after schools received threats over social media on Friday.

Police in Redwood City said that schools throughout California, Washington state and elsewhere received the threats on various platforms, mainly Snapchat.

"This Friday September 15th We will open fire on schools, we are taking some weapons, knifes and many things to start a disaster on schools," the message read in part.

In a message Friday afternoon, Redwood City police said the threat appears to have no merit. Partnering with other law enforcement agencies, the threat appeared to have originated in Texas and that no specific schools were mentioned in the post.

Earlier in the day, officials at Hollister High School said they were aware of threatening messages.

Hollister High School is aware of some concerning social media posts and text messages that are being circulated. We have been working with the Hollister PD to investigate and will continue monitoring the posts. It has been determined that there is not a threat to our campus. pic.twitter.com/MnisLe4Vfu — Baler News (@BalerNews) September 15, 2023

"We have been working with the Hollister PD to investigate and will continue monitoring the posts. It has been determined that there is not a threat to our campus," the school said on social media.

In far Northern California, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said they were also aware of the threats.

We are aware of a social media post circulating in our community regarding a threat to schools. Deputies have determined this threat to not be credible. The post does not appear to have originated locally. Cities across the nation have also received reports of the same message. — HumCoSO (@HumCoSO) September 15, 2023

"We are aware of a social media post circulating in our community regarding a threat to schools. Deputies have determined this threat to not be credible. The post does not appear to have originated locally. Cities across the nation have also received reports of the same message," deputies said.