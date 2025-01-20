Social justice advocate honored as Golden State's "Impact Warrior"

The Golden State Warriors paid tribute to Dr. Clarence B. Jones, honoring the lawyer and social justice advocate as their official "Impact Warrior."

The ceremony was held during Monday's special Martin Luther King Jr. Day game against the Boston Celtics.

Dr. Jones, who co-authored Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have a Dream" speech, reflected on the enduring legacy of his late friend and colleague.

"I am amazed, as I sat in this arena today, and I looked out over the basketball court, I'm thinking to myself, now this brother, had he lived, he'd be 96 years old," Dr. Jones said. "And I said, 'Here we are at a basketball game, and they are still quoting him!' I'm saying to myself, 'Martin, they are still quoting you.'"

The day served as a moment to honor Dr. King's influence while recognizing those who stood alongside him during pivotal moments in the Civil Rights Movement. Dr. Jones shared a poignant memory of a conversation with Dr. King that still resonates deeply.

"He said to me, 'Anybody can walk with you in the warm sunlight of an August summer. But only a wintertime soldier walks with you at midnight in the alpine chill of winter.' At which point he turned around and he said, 'Clarence, you and Stanley' -- a lawyer by the name of Stanley Levison -- 'you are my wintertime soldiers.'"

As the U.S. continues to grapple with issues of justice and equality, Dr. Jones reflected on the importance of carrying forward Dr. King's vision, particularly as the nation marked a new chapter with the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

"I am hopeful that he has enough sense, to quote Spike Lee, to do the right thing," Dr. Jones said.

The Warriors' tribute and Dr. Jones' reflections underscored the continued relevance of Dr. King's message of equality, justice, and perseverance, serving as a bridge between generations committed to the ongoing struggle for freedom.