Angry soccer dad who assaulted referee at son's game in Roseville gets probation

SACRAMENTO -- An angry parent who tackled a youth soccer referee at his son's game in Roseville last year was sentenced to a year of probation, ordered to attend anger management courses, and remains banned from attending youth sporting events.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office said Sacramento resident Vincente Robles Jr,. 35, was also ordered to stay at least 120 yards - the size of a soccer field - away from the victim for a year and to pay restitution for the referee's lost wages.

Robles' sentence also includes 30 days in jail that can be served on alternative sentencing, the office said. The ban on sporting events, which was in place as long as the case remained open, would stay in effect for six more months.

On October 30, 2021, Robles ran across the field at a U-16 match, slammed the referee to the ground, stood over him, and berated him for pushing away his son who had confronted the referee in his face following a controversial call.

The exchange was recorded on video and received a high level of public attention. Robles pleaded no contest to battery on a sports official last month.

"Justice is found through many avenues in the criminal legal process," read a statement from the district attorney's office. "Holding people accountable while ensuring they receive the help they need is one of the many paths of justice the Placer County District Attorney's Office seeks.

"This case serves as a reminder of the importance of common decency, particularly at youth sporting events."

At the time of the attack, the NorCal Premier Soccer organization suspended the coach of the team for failing to control his team's spectators, and the team was suspended from competition until June.