SoCal couple arrested for organized retail theft after stealing item from store at Great Mall in Milpitas

Police in Milpitas arrested a young couple from the Southern California town of Glendale Sunday after they were found with a large quantity of fake jewelry used in scams after a reported theft at a store in the Great Mall.

Police reported the arrests in a Monday morning social media round-up of arrest activity over the weekend.

According to the post, officers responded to the Great Mall on Sunday shortly after 1 p.m. following a report of a theft from a store.

While police did not provide details regarding what store at the Great Mall was targeted or what was stolen in the theft, but noted that officers found a large amount of fake jewelry similar to the type frequently used in jewelry swap scams during their investigation.

Both suspects, an 18 and 20-year-old married couple from Glendale, were arrested for organized retail theft. Police did not identify the suspects.