Watch CBS News
San Francisco & Peninsula News

High mortgage rates pricing some hopeful homeowners out of the Bay Area

By Jose Martinez

/ CBS San Francisco

Soaring mortgage rates price Bay Area homebuyers out of market
Soaring mortgage rates price Bay Area homebuyers out of market 03:11

DALY CITY -- Prospective Bay Area home buyers are in a tough spot as mortgage rates hit a two-decade high, leaving some prospective home buyers re-evaluating their dreams.

Margarita Pabón is a single mother living in Daly City. She talked to CBS News Bay Area about the concerns she's facing in her quest to own a home.

"My big dream is to buy a house, but unfortunately, opportunities are becoming increasingly limited," Pabón said.

Having lived in her Daly City apartment for nearly 17 years since relocating from Nicaragua, Pabón's desire is to purchase a home in the same neighborhood where her son attends school. However, surging mortgage rates have made this dream nearly unattainable. The rates hit an astounding 8% this week, a figure not seen since 2000.

Margarita's realtor, Maria Jandres, describes the current situation as a nightmare for first-time homebuyers.

"In 2021, the record low-interest rate was 2.65%. But now the rates have increased to 7.9%, which is incredibly high," said Jandres. 

With the market becoming increasingly complicated and mortgage rates soaring, Pabón and Jandres are working together to navigate these challenges on a modest income. Jandres encourages clients to explore creative solutions.

"I'm working hard to empower them and tell them that maybe they can also work as a family, gather their incomes together, and create a budget they can afford," Jandres added.

Putting the situation into perspective, Jandres explained that a buyer purchasing a $400,000 home with a 20% down payment would face a monthly payment nearly $1,000 higher than it would have been just two years ago.

However, in the Bay Area, the cheapest homes are priced at least $900,000. Consequently, Pabón -- along with her son and their loyal dog Toby -- continues to reside in their current apartment, holding onto a fading dream.

"Every day, the dream becomes more impossible to achieve," she said, echoing a sentiment held by many Bay Area residents.

First published on October 20, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.