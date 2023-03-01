Update: Snow shuts down Yosemite National Park indefinitely

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Officials announced early Tuesday evening that Yosemite National Park would be closed indefinitely due to severe winter conditions.

Officials made the announcement on the park's social media accounts at around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

"Yosemite National Park has experienced significant snowfall in all areas of the park, resulting in snow levels of up to 15 feet in some areas and the park's closure on Saturday, Feb. 25," the posts read. "Park crews are working to restore critical services so visitors can safely return."

Photos showed how high the snow levels had risen at the Curry Village tent cabins and the Yosemite Falls shuttle stop.

"There is no estimated date for reopening," the posts concluded. "The public is asked to check the park's website and social media channels for the latest conditions."

Park officials had previously announced on Saturday that Yosemite would be closed to the public until March 1.