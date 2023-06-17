Containment grows on Snell Fire in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY – A 103-acre wildfire near Napa County's Berryessa Estates was 45 percent contained Saturday morning, Cal Fire said.

The Snell Fire, first reported at 5:36 p.m. Friday on Snell Valley Road in Pope Valley, was stopped at 103 acres thanks to a swift response and strong fire attack from the air and ground, Cal Fire Unit Chief Mike Marcucci said on social media.

The fire's forward spread has been stopped, there is a continued threat to structures and power lines and there are road closures in the area, the agency said in a 7:18 a.m. report on the Cal Fire website.

Crews are expected to be at the scene Saturday mopping up, Marcucci said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire said.

Cal Fire has dispatched 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, two water tenders, three hand crews and four dozers to battle the blaze.