Snell Fire in Napa County fully contained after burning 103 acres



The 103-acre Snell Fire in north Napa County was fully contained at 6 a.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.



The fire started Friday at 5:36 p.m. near Snell Valley Road and Walker Road, in Butts Canyon, near the Lake County line.



#SnellFire FINAL UPDATE: Firefighters reached 100 percent containment on the fire overnight, which stayed at 103 acres. The cause remains under investigation. For more information on how to be prepared for a wildfire, please visit https://t.co/MRRtup62xm. pic.twitter.com/sHfsE7goqC — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 19, 2023

Three Cal Fire crews led by the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit responded with 18 engines, two air tankers, two helicopters, four dozers and two water tenders.



No Injuries or property damage was reported by Cal Fire.



The cause remained under investigation as of Monday morning.