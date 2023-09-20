Smoky skies from NorCal, Oregon wildfires to linger in Bay Area; Spare the Air alert issued

Bay Area residents woke up Wednesday to more smoky skies from northern wildfires and the haze blanketing the Bay Area will linger for several days, according to forecasters.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District on Wednesday issued a Spare the Air alert in effect through Thursday because of the drifting smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon. The district had previously issued an air quality advisory through Wednesday but upgraded it to the Spare the Air alert, which bans burning wood, fire logs or other solid fuel on the days it is in effect.

Among the wildfires that have smoke drifting south into the Bay Area are the Anvil Fire in Oregon, the SRF Lightning Complex Fire in Humboldt County, and the Smith River Complex Fire in Del Norte County.

A view of the Bay Bridge looking toward Oakland from the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco, September 20, 2023. KPIX

Air quality readings Wednesday morning ranged from moderate to unhealthy on the AQI scale across the Bay Area. The air district said the smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Also, the elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.

Children, the elderly, and people with respiratory illnesses were urged to take extra precautions to avoid exposure. Residents were advised to shelter in place if possible and to set air conditioning units and car vent systems to recirculate to keep outside air from moving inside.

Smokey air from Northwest California fires may linger near the surface across the Bay Area for the next few days. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nn6f4dqXQ9 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 19, 2023

In Sonoma County, officials issued a health advisory through Wednesday because of the poor air quality.

KPIX meteorologist Jessica Burch said Wednesday morning the unhealthy air readings were being seen all across the Bay Area and that being outside for any prolonged period is not advisable.

"If you were to stand outside right now in current conditions for the next 24 hours, that's equivalent to smoking anywhere from three to seven cigarettes," said Burch.

Increasing offshore winds would help dissipate the smoky air throughout the day Wednesday but hazy conditions would linger into Thursday, especially in the North Bay, Burch said.

Meanwhile, the increasing winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Fire Weather Watch for portions of the interior North Bay. It will be in effect Wednesday night through Thursday morning because of limited overnight humidity recovery combined with gusty north winds.

