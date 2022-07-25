Smoke from Oak Fire near Yosemite expected in Bay Area skies Monday
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued an advisory Sunday, saying smoke from the Oak Fire in Mariposa County near Yosemite will drift into Bay Area skies on Monday.
The district said the smoke is expected to remain high. The skies may be hazy and the smell of smoke is possible, especially at higher elevations.
The air quality index can be checked at http://fire.airnow.gov
