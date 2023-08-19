Smoke from wildfires could reach North Bay by Sunday afternoon

An air quality advisory for the North Bay was issued for Sunday, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said.

Smoke from numerous fires in northern California is impacting air quality over the far northwestern portion of the state, BAAQMD said Saturday.

While wind patterns are keeping most of this smoke away from the Bay Area, by late Sunday afternoon, some smoke is predicted to reach the North Bay. This smoke could cause the air quality to reach low-Moderate on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Air Quality Index.

Smoky, hazy skies may be visible in the North Bay and the smell of smoke is possible in higher elevations, BAAQMD said.

Despite the smoke, pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard and a Spare the Air alert will not be activated, the agency said.

To check air quality readings in real-time, go to http://baaqmd.gov/highs.