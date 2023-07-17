Smoke from Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park impacting summer visitors

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Visitors in the Yosemite Valley area are experiencing periods of poor air quality and visibility due to smoke from the still burning Pika Fire.

The wildfire, which was started by a lightning strike northwest of the granite landmark called North Dome in late June, is producing smoke that can be particularly band from evening to morning.

Smoke in Yosemite from the Pika Fire Yosemite National Park

Since it ignited, the Pika Fire has grown to slightly to more than one square mile. Smoke is generally lifting during afternoons.

During the heat wave last weekend, visitors also dealt with excessive heat in the valley and other low-elevation areas of Yosemite, with temperatures topping 100°F.

Yosemite officials have shared a link to webcams showing visibility and graphs mapping air quality to help visitors planning a trip and anticipating possible health issues that may arise from the smoke, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions and those who are particularly sensitive to air pollution.

Visitors are advised to increase frequency of breaks during outdoor activities, stay well hydrated and seek medical attention immediately if experiencing serious medical problems for any reason.