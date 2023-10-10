Wanted fugitive arrested after smash-and-grab robbery at San Jose Gucci store

A wanted fugitive from Nevada was arrested following a takeover robbery at a Gucci store in San Jose and police were seeking the public's help in finding four other suspects, authorities said Tuesday.

San Jose Police said the organized retail theft happened at the Gucci store at Valley Fair Mall on October 5. Surveillance video of the robbery showed five masked men dressed in black entering the store and within 20 seconds they made off with approximately $50,000 worth of purses and other merchandise.

Reserve officers working an overtime security assignment at the mall responded to the theft in progress, and one reserve officer detained one of the fleeing suspects who immediately resisted and began punching the officer, according to police

After a brief struggle and with the help of mall security, the reserve officer was able to take the suspect into custody, police said. Two stolen purses were recovered. The four other suspects fled before patrol officers arrived.

Shawn Pruitt San Jose Police Department

The suspect who was arrested was identified as Shawn Pruitt, a 27-year-old man from Henderson, Nevada. Pruitt was a wanted fugitive from Nevada and had an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

He was taken to the Santa Clara County Main Jail and booked on charges of robbery, organized retail theft, possession of burglary tools, assault on an officer, and the outstanding warrant.

Police said investigators were asking for the public's assistance with identifying the remaining suspects. Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Mendoza #4395 of the San José Police Robbery Unit via email: 4395@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4166.