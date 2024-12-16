SMART train service suspended because of storm damage, system testing

Service on Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit was unavailable Monday because of storm damage and for extended systems testing, the agency said.

The SMART system had been closed to passenger service on Saturday and Sunday to allow for essential systems testing in preparation for the opening of the new Petaluma North station.

SMART said Monday the storms that hit the Bay Area over the weekend, in particular in the North Bay, caused extensive damage along the system including downed trees, damaged power poles, and track damage.

The agency said in a press release Monday that the storm damage coupled with "unforeseen circumstances encountered during the testing process" would force the system to stay closed to the public through Monday. In addition, SMART said it determined that bus bridges would not work as an alternate transit solution because of "significant delays and longer travel times."

SMART said it anticipated full restoration of service by Tuesday morning.

Golden Gate Transit, which serves Sonoma and Marin counties, said it would operate additional buses on Route 101 to accommodate the anticipated increase in ridership to and from San Francisco.

SMART says it expects to open the new Petaluma North station by the end of the year.