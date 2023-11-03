SMART train hits, kills pedestrian in Rohnert Park

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a SMART train in Rohnert Park Thursday evening, authorities said.

The collision happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Golf Course Drive between Commerce Boulevard and Roberts Lake Road. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said a bystander called 911 to report the pedestrian being hit by the train.

Officers arrived to find the 42-year-old male pedestrian dead in the roadway. Rohnert Park DPS officers were joined by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies and Sonoma-Marin Rail Transit personnel at the scene.

The DPS said it appeared that at the time of the collision, the crossing gates were down, the red lights were flashing, and warning bells and train horn were working.

Further details about the circumstances of the collision were not immediately available.

The pedestrian's identity was withheld until the sheriff's office could notify the man's family members.