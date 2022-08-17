SMART system to continue reduced rail fares through mid-2023

SANTA ROSA – Officials with the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit system serving the North Bay approved on Wednesday a resolution extending fare reductions through the middle of 2023.

According to an agency statement, the resolution continues the 40% fare reductions that were put into place back in May of 2021. Parking fees at SMART-owned and operated park-n-ride lots will continue to be suspended.

SMART officials cited the rising cost of living, uncertainty over inflation, along with providing "affordable and cost-effective" alternatives to driving were among the reasons behind the continued fare cuts.

"We believe that continuing our reduced fares is the right thing to do." Board Chair David Rabbitt said. "With high gas prices and economic uncertainty, we are committed to playing our part in helping North Bay communities manage their budgets and protecting the environment."

Through June 30, 2023, SMART fares start at $1.50 for travel within one rail zone, with $1.50 for each additional zone traveled. Seniors, youth, low-income and passengers with disabilities receive a 50% discount on fares and passes.

For an adult passenger traveling the entire length of the railway from the Sonoma County Airport to Larkspur, a one-way fare is $7.50.

The agency's Weekend Day Pass, which provides unlimited rides for an entire day is priced at $10 for adults. An unlimited 31-day pass is priced at $135.

Additional details about SMART train fares can be found on the agency's website.