Small plane crashes into storage facility near Livermore Municipal Airport

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews are at the scene of a small plane crash at a storage facility about a half a mile away from the Livermore Municipal Airport early Saturday evening, fire officials said.

The Livermore Fire Department confirmed that fire crews were called out shortly before 5 p.m. to the scene of the small plane crash at a storage building just east of Isabel Avenue.

Fire officials said the plane struck the storage facility, causing severe damage to the aircraft. However, no damage was done to the structure.

Livermore Fire crews were still in the process of extricating the one person inside -- presumably the pilot -- from the aircraft at 6 p.m. due to the severe damage to the plane. Fire officials said the victim was conscious and alert, but suffered injuries.