Small plane crash at San Rafael Airport leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

SAN RAFAEL -- A small plane crash Saturday night at the San Rafael Airport left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to authorities.

According to initial investigations from the Marin County Sheriff's Office, two passengers were on board a small aircraft when the plane went down in a marsh at the east end of a runway.

Arriving law enforcement units at the scene found the downed plane in a wetlands area, making access difficult. The aircraft had struck power lines with its tailfin prior to touching down on the ground, leaving the power lines were wrapped around the plane and across the crash site.

Once PG&E crews were able to deactivate the power lines, San Rafael Fire Department was able to extricate one passenger, who was transported to John Muir Medical Center. The person is currently in critical condition. A second passenger of the plane was pronounced dead on scene.

The Marin Count Sheriff said the flight manifests confirmed only two passengers were onboard the plane, which left from Minden, Nevada, on its flight to San Rafael.

The downed electrical lines caused a power outage in the area at 10:02 p.m., according to a PG&E spokesperson. About 1,887 customers were affected by the blackout.

Deputies said PG&E turned off the lines so the San Rafael Fire Department could handle the extrication of the passengers.

As of Sunday morning, deputies are waiting for the arrival of the National Transportation Safety Board, who will take on the crash investigation.