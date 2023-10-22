Sleeping man in Palo Alto awakened when his motorhome drives away

PALO ALTO -- Palo Alto police are looking for a motorhome that was stolen early Saturday while its owner slept in his car beside it.

The owner's car and tan Ford Fleetwood were parked in the 400 block of Matadero Avenue, near El Camino Real, when a man entered the motorhome through an open window and located a set of keys inside around midnight, police said.

The owner, who is in his 60s, was asleep in his car, parked in front of the motorhome, when he was awakened by the sound of the motorhome's engine starting, police said.

The owner climbed on the driver's side step of the motorhome to confront the thief and attempted to pull him from the vehicle. He fell off when the suspect backed up the motorhome, colliding with a vehicle parked behind it, police said.

The victim described the suspect as a White man in his 20s, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 190 pounds. He had dark hair and a closely trimmed mustache and was wearing a white shirt and blue pants.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Palo Alto police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or by text to (650) 383-8984.