WATCH: Skiers cross paths with bear at Northern California ski resort

LAKE TAHOE — It's a winter sport with a wild twist. Skiers and snowboarders at Heavenly Resort got a little too close to a black bear this weekend.

Sacramento's Danielle Brill was there to capture it all on camera.

"Oh my God, the bear is right there," Brill said as she spoke into her camera phone. "I'm shaking."

Britt was breathless but still recording the wild encounter with the bear on a Heavenly ski slope.

"It was just pure shock," Brill said.

She was on her snowboard when the bear suddenly appeared on one of her runs. She grabbed her camera and started recording.

"He just flew all the way across the run to where I was standing," Brill said.

That bear started making a run for it only after another skier tried approaching it.

"And they were taking pictures with him," Brill said.

Ann Bryant with the Bear League says these black bears are common, and the best thing for skiers and snowboarders to do is to leave them alone.

"It is not a dangerous situation," Bryant said. "My recommendations would be if you see a bear when you're skiing at Tahoe or anywhere is keep going. Don't stop and film, and for godsakes, don't approach them."

For Brill, the sight was an experience of a lifetime.

"Being in that moment, it's something you'll never forget, really," Brill said. "It was really cool and special, and I'm just glad that the bear is safe and that we're able to, you know, live together in this environment."

Safety on the slopes in Lake Tahoe includes the possibility you might want to brace for a bear.

This was the second bear sighting caught on camera on the Heavenly slopes in the past two months.