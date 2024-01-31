Sisters raising money for Alzheimer's Foundation after grandmother's diagnosis

More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer's. It is estimated that one in three seniors will die of dementia.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, it kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined. Alzheimer's can be devastating to not only the person suffering from the disease, but also the loved ones who have to watch them fade away.

Two sisters, 15 -year-old Charlotte and 12-year-old Alexandra Weber, share almost everything, including a love for their grandmother who they call Oma. The sisters would cherish her annual trip from Germany to visit them over the holidays.

But a few years ago they noticed something was different.

"We didn't know what it was at the time; but she would forget our names or mix us up " Charlotte Weber said.

"Or misplace the utensils," Alexendra Weber added.

Their Oma had Alzheimer's.

The sister wanted to do something to help. They remembered the analogy their parents used when they trying to explain what was happening to their Oma.

"The contents of the bottle change, but the bottle stays the same," Charlotte Weber said.

The girls got to work making arrangements inside wine bottles and then sell them to raise money for the Alzheimer's Foundation. Each year they raise over $2,000.

The sisters start hand delivering their arrangements in the fall and continue through the holidays. They hope their message in a bottle brings not only joy but also change.