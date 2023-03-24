Silverado Trail closed north of St. Helena due to downed power lines
NAPA COUNTY – Silverado Trail is closed north of St. Helena due to downed power lines Friday morning, Napa County officials said.
The county's Department of Public Works issued an alert shortly before 7:30 a.m. about the closure of the thoroughfare between Lodi Lane and Glass Mountain Lane.
There was no estimate immediately available for when the road will reopen.
