Silverado Trail closed north of St. Helena due to downed power lines

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

NAPA COUNTY – Silverado Trail is closed north of St. Helena due to downed power lines Friday morning, Napa County officials said.

The county's Department of Public Works issued an alert shortly before 7:30 a.m. about the closure of the thoroughfare between Lodi Lane and Glass Mountain Lane.

There was no estimate immediately available for when the road will reopen.

