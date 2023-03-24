Silverado Trail closed north of St. Helena due to downed power lines

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

NAPA COUNTY – Silverado Trail is closed north of St. Helena due to downed power lines Friday morning, Napa County officials said.

The county's Department of Public Works issued an alert shortly before 7:30 a.m. about the closure of the thoroughfare between Lodi Lane and Glass Mountain Lane.

NIXLE ADVISORY: Silverado Trail between Lodi Lane and Glass Mountain Ln. will be closed until further notice due to a downed power line. https://t.co/phY3MAjQZQ pic.twitter.com/00oawtY9pS — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) March 24, 2023

There was no estimate immediately available for when the road will reopen.