Silver Fire near Cameron Park area of El Dorado County forces evacuations

EL DORADO COUNTY – Another wildfire in El Dorado County on Wednesday has forced evacuations in the Cameron Park area.

The Silver Fire is about 35 acres in the area of Silverleaf Drive and Green Valley Road, Cal Fire says. The fire is threatening structures, fire crews said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Cal Fire says.

Silver Fire evacuation orders and warnings

The evacuation orders include an area north of Green Valley Road between Deer Valley Road and Stabuck Road, including the Bass Lake Golf Course.

Evacuation warnings were issued for surrounding roads, including Crooks Court, Fremont's Loop, Winchester Drive and Tourmaline Way. A full map of the evacuations can be found online.

An evacuation shelter was set up at Cameron Park Community Services District located at 2502 Country Club Dr.

The Crozier Fire in El Dorado County also forced evacuation orders and warnings on Wednesday in the Slate Mountain area in the Eldorado National Forest.