Silver Alert issued for missing Albany woman, CHP says

CBS/Bay City News Service

The California Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert on Friday night for a missing at-risk senior woman from Alameda County. 

Donna Siuespino, 63, was last seen Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Albany. 

Siuespino is believed to be on foot using a red walker, and is wearing a light-colored shirt and dark-colored pants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone who sees her should call 911 immediately, the CHP said.

September 30, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

