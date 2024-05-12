Silent procession held in San Francisco Embarcadero for journalists killed in West Bank

SAN FRANCISCO — People across the world are remembering the lives of those lost in the West Bank, including the journalists lost.

Saturday, a vigil and silent procession was held along the Embarcadero in San Francisco.

According to Gaza's government media office, more than 140 journalists and media professionals are estimated to have been killed while working in the West Bank since the Israeli-Hamas conflict began back on October 7.

But Jennifer Zacharia said journalists have been targeted for much longer than that.

"It's an ongoing intentional targeting of journalists," Zacharia said.

Her cousin, Shireen Abu Akleh, was killed two years ago.

"Shireen was hardworking, honest, very compassionate, funny, very funny, she had a great sense of humor," Zacharia said. "She really cared about every story that she did. She investigated; she learned everything she could."

Abu Akleh was an American citizen covering news in Palestine. She was out reporting a story when she was shot and killed on May 11, 2022.

"She was with her colleagues in full press gear walking down the street," Zacharia said. "There was no fighting, there was no anything. They went towards the military vehicles to identify themselves and as they were walking back her colleague was shot and then she was shot by a sniper in between her press jacket and press helmet."

Zacharia said her cousin was a well-known journalist and she believes her death was targeted. She said her cousin continued to be targeted after her death.

"They attacked the pallbearers and they beat them so badly with batons that they almost dropped the casket that Shireen was in," Zacharia said. "Her family was afraid that they would take the body because Israeli's had been known to take Palestinian bodies and hold on to them."

Isabeau Doucet is one of the organizers of the vigil and procession. She said she wanted to create a space for people to grieve Abu Akleh on the anniversary of her death, as well as all the other journalists who have died.

"This is absolutely unprecedented," Doucet said about the journalists killed in Gaza. "This has never happened in my lifetime. This is more journalists than that were killed in the Second World War."

Doucet said during this conflict is exactly the time journalists are most needed.

The FBI has opened an investigation into Abu Akleh's death. It's still ongoing.

"What we want is justice for Shireen, we want a thorough investigation," said Zacharia. "We want the people who are responsible held accountable."