Sierra Storm: Backcountry avalanche warning for Tahoe; Blizzard to dump 2 feet of snow

TRUCKEE -- A potent storm front took aimed at the Lake Tahoe region Thursday, triggering a laundry list of National Weather Service warnings and advisories including a backcountry avalanche alert with as much as 2 feet or more of snow was expected to fall.

Researchers at the UC Sierra Snow Lab, located near the summit along I-80, tweeted that snow flurries began falling early Thursday morning and were picking up.

Happy first day of meteorological winter!



We received 5.7" (14.5 cm) of #snow overnight and heavy snow is continuing! We're expecting another 20-30" of snowfall (51 - 76 cm) today and another big shot of snow this weekend, the perfect start to winter!#CAwx #CAwater #Weather pic.twitter.com/hPCEuzfBJJ — UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab (@UCB_CSSL) December 1, 2022

Forecasters at the National Weather Service also were warning of whiteout blizzard conditions to build during the day and evening. They issued winter storm and backcountry avalanche warnings for the Tahoe region.

"Persistent snowfall rates of 1-2"/hour are expected for up to 12 hours, with short bursts of enhanced 3-4"/hour rates possible around the time of cold front passage," forecasters said.

The intense snowfall and 50 mph winds were also raising havoc with the mountain slopes.

"Feet of new snow and strong winds will overload an already weak snowpack and result in very dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains," the forecasters warned. "Avalanche activity could be widespread, and some avalanches could be large and destructive."

"Travel in, near, or below avalanche terrain is not recommended and should be avoided," the warning continued.

"Any steep slopes could be dangerous."

Driving in the region will also be hazardous.

"Expect poor visibility with whiteout conditions and snow accumulating faster than it can be cleared," forecasters said.