Northern California travelers navigate first Sierra snowfall of the season

Sierra travelers navigate first snowfall of the season Sierra travelers navigate first snowfall of the season 01:45

NEVADA COUNTY - Winter-like conditions in the Sierra on Wednesday led to the first chain control restrictions of the season over the summit.

The region received its first significant snowfall of the season, making for a messy commute for travelers up and down Interstate 80.

"I'm seeing snow and I am just hoping I don't need chains because I don't have them," said Jan Kahdeman, who was driving from Sonoma to Reno.

From Kingvale to the Donner Lake interchange, chains were required for all vehicles for most of the evening – and for good reason.

Caltrans spent much of the afternoon, clearing a big rig that jackknifed on the eastbound lanes of I-80, closing some for several hours.

"I was in shock," said Tyler Ubron, who was traveling through the area from Modesto. "I didn't think it was going to rain or snow. It's unbelievable."

Ubron was among many drivers who were forced to turn around and chain up before heading over the summit. He was also among the dozens of drivers we spoke to who were not expecting the snow on Wednesday.

The California Highway Patrol's Truckee division was urging drivers to slow down after responding to several slide-offs past the summit.

"I was driving up here. It's slippery," Ubron said.

Slippery roads and the first snowfall of the season were plenty of reasons to slow down for those who haven't driven through the snow in a while.

"I haven't done it in a long time," Kahdeman said. "My experience is old."

While the snow has passed, officials are still warning drivers to slow down and be cautious as the roads are still very slick and wet.

For the latest on road conditions, click here.