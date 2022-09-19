Newsom signs bill expanding crackdown on sideshows, street racing

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a measure aiming to expand an ongoing crackdown on sideshows and street racing.

Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2000 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, which authorizes courts to suspend drivers' licenses for sideshows and street races that occur in parking lots, which are currently not covered under state law. The measure, which had bipartisan support, passed both the Assembly and State Senate without any opposing votes.

AB2000 builds on a measure passed by the legislature last year toughening penalties for vehicle stunts and reckless driving. Suspensions can range from 90 days to six months.

"Far too frequently, street racing and illegal sideshows devastate families, harm innocent bystanders, and cut short young lives," Gabriel said in a statement. 'I'm grateful for Governor Newsom's leadership on cracking down on this dangerous activity and signing this commonsense measure that will save lives across our state."

The events, which have sometimes led to injuries and deaths, have long been an issue on roads in the Bay Area and across California. According to Gabriel's office, illegal street racing has risen sharply since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, as drivers took advantage of roads that were empty during stay-at-home orders.

Local officials and law enforcement have announced numerous crackdowns over the years in response. Last week, police in Santa Rosa arrested four people and issued 18 citations for sideshow activity. At least 200 people were spotted at the events, with the crowd allegedly throwing rocks and bottles at officers.

The measure goes into effect in 2025.