19-year-old arrested in sideshow, high-speed chase from American Canyon to Oakland

Police arrested a 19-year-old man Sunday night in Oakland after he allegedly led officers on a dangerous high-speed chase through three counties that reached speeds of 140 mph.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday, American Canyon police were assisting with a large sideshow in North Vallejo near American Canyon city limits.

During the operation, officers saw a dark-grey, two-door Infiniti without license plates leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. A pursuit ensued.

The chase began on Flosden and American Canyon roads, and the suspect continued fleeing onto westbound Interstate Highway 80, speeding through Vallejo.

As the pursuit moved into Contra Costa County, a California Highway Patrol air unit took over tracking the vehicle from above.

American Canyon police said the driver reached speeds of up to 140 mph, continuing into Oakland, where the suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

After a brief search, police found the driver hiding on Aileen Street. The suspect, later identified as Favian Gonzales Vancorner of San Francisco, was taken into custody by CHP officers without further incident.

Police arrested Vancorner on suspicion of evading an officer with willful disregard for the safety of others and felony evading an officer against traffic.

American Canyon officers transported Vancorner to the Napa County Jail.