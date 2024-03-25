Showers expected to return to San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday, more snow in Sierra

While there was more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures on Monday, another chance of showers rolls back into the Bay Area by Wednesday, with more snow expected in the Sierra this weekend.

Daytime highs are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s on the coast and around the bay, and in the 60s inland. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40s, with some areas reaching the 50s

A cold front is expected to start rolling through Northern California by Wednesday. Skies will remain dry at least Monday and Tuesday.

The cold front approaching from the Gulf of Alaska will sweep through the Bay Area and into the Central Coast Wednesday into Thursday, bringing another round of rain. Rainfall amounts remain steady from previous forecasts with a half an inch to an inch of rain forecast for the North Bay Coast and mountains and a quarter to a half an inch of rain in most other parts of the Bay Area. The showers will linger through early Thursday night.

The passing front will also bring an uptick in winds on Wednesday with gusts 25-40 mph, especially along the coast and at higher peaks.

Chances are increasing that a stronger, more dynamic low will impact California starting Friday into early next weekend. A deep upper low appears likely to drop down the California coastal waters Friday and Saturday, bringing more rain to the region as early as Friday morning.

Steadier rainfall is then expected Friday afternoon through early Saturday. There is a possibility that system could bring between two and four inches of total rain to the coastal mountains and in the range of three-quarters of an inch to an inch and a half to other parts of the region. The rainfall is likely to be more beneficial than hazardous, but National Weather Service officials said some ponding and minor flooding with impacts to commutes are possible.

The National Weather Service said the systems will bring periods of moderate to heavy snow to the Sierra on Wednesday night through Thursday, and again Friday through Saturday morning. Forecasters say to be prepared for periods of mountain travel delays, snow-covered roads, and chain controls, though the exact timing is uncertain.

The NWS said between Wednesday and Saturday, the highest Sierra peaks could see as much as three feet of new snow, with another 1 to 2 feet above 5,500 feet.