Shots fired on Cal campus prompt brief shelter-in-place Friday night

BERKELEY -- One person was arrested after nine shots were fired Friday night on the University of California, Berkeley campus, a university spokesman said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place in the vicinity of Sproul Plaza, said UC Berkeley assistant vice chancellor Dan Mogulof.

Campus police at UC Berkeley after reports of shots fired Friday night. KPIX

The shots were fired about 8:40 p.m. and people in the area were ordered to shelter in place, Mogulof said.

The order was lifted at about 9:50 p.m.