Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Shots fired on Cal campus prompt brief shelter-in-place Friday night

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

BERKELEY -- One person was arrested after nine shots were fired Friday night on the University of California, Berkeley campus, a university spokesman said.

No one was injured in the shooting, which took place in the vicinity of Sproul Plaza, said UC Berkeley assistant vice chancellor Dan Mogulof.

UC Berkeley Campus Police
Campus police at UC Berkeley after reports of shots fired Friday night. KPIX

The shots were fired about 8:40 p.m. and people in the area were ordered to shelter in place, Mogulof said.

The order was lifted at about 9:50 p.m.

First published on February 9, 2024 / 10:59 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.