Shoppers, employees evacuated from Nordstrom Rack store in Pleasant Hill during police investigation
CONCORD (CBS SF) -- There were reports of police activity at the Sun Valley Mall in Pleasant Hill, Tuesday evening.
Pleasant Hill police issued an advisory asking people to avoid the area around Nordstrom Rack, around 8:30 p.m.
Police said the area was blocked off and employees and shoppers were being evacuated from the store while officers investigated.
This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
