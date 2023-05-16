Shoplifting suspect arrested at San Ramon Target store with $3,000 in merchandise

SANTA ROSA -- A shoplifter who made off with several thousand dollars in merchandise from a San Ramon Target store was arrested Tuesday.

San Ramon Police posted word of the arrest Tuesday afternoon on the department's Facebook page. The post said earlier Tuesday, officers were contacted by store loss prevention agents that a shoplifter was in the store.

Patrol units arrived at the store at 2610 Bishop Drive and detained a suspect who was identified by store staff as he exited the store, police said.

A search of the unidentified suspect's vehicle turned up more than $3,000 in merchandise, police said.

The suspect was booked at Martinez Jail on felony theft charges.