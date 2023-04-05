Shootout follows attempted vehicle burglary in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD -- An apparent attempted vehicle burglary in Brentwood early Sunday morning turned into a shootout between the victim and the suspects.



Brentwood police said in a statement that around 4 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on the 2700 block of Serene Court.



Police said the victim discovered suspects in the driveway attempting to break into the victim's vehicle. The vehicle's owner confronted the suspects, after which one of them fired a shot at the victim.



The victim, who was also armed, fired three to four rounds at the suspects, who then fled in a vehicle.



The victim wasn't injured. Police said, although the suspects did not appear to be shot, it's unknown if they sustained any injuries. Police said local hospitals said no one checked in for treatment of a gunshot wound.



The suspects are described as two white male adults swearing ski masks, one wearing a black hoodie and the other wearing a gray hoodie. Their vehicle appeared to be a blue BMW convertible with a black top.



Anyone with information about the suspects can anonymously contact Detective Agostinho at (925) 809-7870, or police dispatch at (925) 809-7911.

