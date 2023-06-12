Shooting victim found near California State Capitol building early Monday morning

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound on the west steps of the California State Capitol early Monday morning.

Sacramento police say they responded to the 1000 block of 10th Street a little after 4 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

After responding to the area, officers found a person on the west steps of the State Capitol who had suffered at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound. That person has been taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting possibly happened on Capitol Mall between 3rd and 5th streets. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear.

No other details about the incident have been released.