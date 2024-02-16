Shooting threat at Stanford University under investigation

STANFORD – The Stanford University Department of Public Safety responded to a threat of a shooting Friday afternoon, but have not found the threat to be credible as of yet.

At 12:40 p.m., dispatch in Palo Alto received a call from a male stating that he was at the entrance of the university and intended to commit a shooting.

An alert went out to students, faculty, residents and staff, who were asked to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious.

At 3:14 p.m., police said they had investigated several areas on campus and did not find any information that lent credibility to the threat.

People in the area are still asked to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.