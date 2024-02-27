Shooting suspect who seriously injured victim in unincorporated San Jose arrested

Authorities on Monday arrested a suspect in a shooting earlier this month that left the victim hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened on the morning of February 12 at approximately 8 a.m. on the 500 block of Laswell Avenue near Parkmoor Avenue in unincorporated San Jose, the sheriff's office said. Authorities said the victim was struck by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

San Jose shooting suspect Cody Neese Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office believed the shooting was a targeted act, and there is no threat or immediate danger to the community after the incident.

On Monday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team (FAST) apprehended and arrested 30-year-old Cody Neese in San Jose without incident. Neese was booked into the Main Jail on charges of attempted murder as well as unrelated outstanding warrants. The sheriff's office thanked the San Jose Police Department, the Santa Clara Police Department, and the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Gun Violence Task Force for assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the active investigation is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500. Alternatively, anyone can contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.