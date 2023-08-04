Shooting on Highway 80 in Richmond damages vehicle; Road rage seen as possible cause

A shooting on Interstate Highway 80 in Richmond early Friday morning that left at least one vehicle with damage is being attributed to road rage.

The California Highway Patrol Oakland office said it was notified of a freeway shooting that occurred on westbound Highway 80 east of Central Avenue, in Richmond.

No one was injured in the shooting. A grey Audi sedan was damaged in the shooting. Preliminary investigation suggested the shooting may have been the result of road rage, the CHP said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the circumstances surrounding it was asked to call the CHP Oakland Area office at (510) 457-2875 and ask for Officer Montes.