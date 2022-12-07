Victim critical after shooting on San Jose bike trail

SAN JOSE (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in San Jose were at the scene of a shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries, the department said at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Units are currently investigating a reported shooting on a bike trail near Willow and Lelong streets, police said. The call came in around 7:25 p.m.

The motive is unknown and no suspect has been identified yet.

This is a developing story.