Shooting near Lake Merritt in Oakland leaves 1 dead

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Sunday in the city's Merritt neighborhood.

Just before Sunday noon, Oakland officers were alerted to a reported shooting in the 1200 block of First Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics gave initial aid but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police did not publicly release the victim's identity pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950

