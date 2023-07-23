Shooting at Lodi club leaves 1 dead, another critically injured

LODI -- Officers are investigating a double early shooting at a club Sunday morning in Lodi that left one man dead and another in critical condition, police said.

Police responded at 1:16 a.m. to the El Dorado Club located at 116 N. Sacramento Street on a report of shots fired.

El Dorado night club on Sacramento Street in Lodi, California Google Street View

Two men in their 20s had been shot, according to officers.

Police said one man died from his injuries and the second man was in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

No further information about the shooting was released.

Anyone with information in connection with the shooting is asked to contact Detective Lockie with the Lodi Police Department at (209) 269-4798 or the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous.