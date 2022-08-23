Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Richmond

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a shooting in near Nevin Park in Richmond that killed one man and left another man wounded, on Monday,

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at MacDonald Avenue and 5th Street, at about 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old Richmond man who was dead at the scene. Another victim, a 65-year-old Richmond man, was seriously wounded. He was airlifted to a local trama center and is in stable condition, according to police.

So far, there have been no arrests.