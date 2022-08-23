Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded in Richmond

/ CBS San Francisco

UC Berkeley study shows severe underuse of Richmond Bridge bike and pedestrian lane
UC Berkeley study shows severe underuse of Richmond Bridge bike and pedestrian lane 02:34

RICHMOND (CBS SF) -- Police were investigating a shooting in near Nevin Park in Richmond that killed one man and left another man wounded, on Monday,

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at MacDonald Avenue and 5th Street, at about 4 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old Richmond man who was dead at the scene. Another victim, a 65-year-old Richmond man, was seriously wounded. He was airlifted to a local trama center and is in stable condition, according to police.

So far, there have been no arrests.

First published on August 22, 2022 / 9:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.