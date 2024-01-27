Watch CBS News
Police chase that ends in shooting shuts down southbound I-5 in Northern California, CHP says

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

LATHROP - The Lathrop Police Department was involved in a shooting with a suspect they were in pursuit of, leading to all southbound Interstate 5 lanes to shut down Saturday afternoon, the CHP Stockton said.

The CHP Stockton said due to the shooting, southbound Interstate 5 at Lathrop Road is closed.

At this time, it is unknown how many shots were fired. The CHP Stockton said the condition of the officers and the suspect is unknown.

People are asked to avoid the area. Officers said there is no estimated time the interstate will reopen. 

The CHP Stockton said there is no danger to the public. 

The CHP Investigative Services Unit is handling the investigation. 

Lathrop is about 11 miles south of Stockton and nearly 60 miles south of Sacramento. 

January 27, 2024 / 4:00 PM PST

