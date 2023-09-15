3 people shot and killed inside apartment along Howe Avenue in Sacramento

3 shot and killed inside Howe Avenue apartment in Sacramento 3 shot and killed inside Howe Avenue apartment in Sacramento 01:38

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Sheriff is investigating three people who were shot and killed inside an apartment.

The grisly scene unfolded inside The Eleven Hundred Apartments on the 1100 block of Howe Avenue Friday afternoon. The bodies were discovered about two hours after deputies first arrived at the scene. We saw a large police presence, but more deputies are now pulling away while homicide investigators are taking over the scene.

This map shows where the investigation is taking place.

It's an ending — no one wanted. Initially, Sacramento deputies responded to a report of a woman possibly shot around 11 a.m. Authorities arrived on the scene and deployed the SWAT team.

Crisis negotiators tried to reach the people inside the apartment but no one responded. Three adults died. Meanwhile, evacuations were in effect for about two hours. After hearing what we thought were flash bangs, moments later, that's when deputies made the grisly discovery.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Amar Gandhi talked about how they handle these types of situations.

"Dialogue is number one. We want to establish some contact inside the apartment with anybody we can. Obviously, we'd like to do it with the potential shooter, but right now they've been trying to call inside with no luck."

It's not clear if this is a murder-suicide. But as of now, investigators are trying to determine what's the relationship between all three people found dead.

Away from the scene, we did see a chaplain talking to what appeared to be loved ones. We were expecting an update by now but have been told we can expect that later this evening.