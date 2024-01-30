Student shot at Grant Union High School in Sacramento; suspect detained

SACRAMENTO – Officials say a student was shot at a high school in Sacramento on Tuesday.

In a message sent to families, Grant Union High School confirmed that a student had been taken to the hospital after being shot. The student suffered a non-life-threatening injury, the school noted, and the suspect had been detained.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear, and no other information about the suspect has been released.

The Sacramento Police Department initially confirmed that they were helping the Twin Rivers Police Department with a shooting investigation at the school.

We are assisting Twin Rivers Police Department in a shooting investigation at Grant Union High School. There is no outstanding threat. The school will remain on lockdown. We will provide updates as we have them. — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) January 30, 2024

Police noted that there was no outstanding threat.

Grant High was on lockdown and students are sheltering in place due to the incident. In a message posted to the school's website, parents are being urged to not come to campus at this time.

The school district said families can come pick up their children once Sacramento police give clearance.

Psychologists and counselors will be available for students and staff, the district said.

Grant Union High School is located in the Del Paso Heights neighborhood of Sacramento and is in the Twin Rivers Unified School District.