Shooting investigation temporarily shut down part of westbound I-80 in Contra Costa County

An investigation into a freeway shooting temporarily shut down part of westbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County on Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. The victim walked into a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening.

According to the CHP, the victim said they were shot on the freeway.

Westbound I-80 at the McBryde Avenue off-ramp was closed as officers investigated. The closure lasted about an hour.