Watch CBS News
Crime

Shooting investigation temporarily shut down part of westbound I-80 in Contra Costa County

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now evening edition 3-19-24
PIX Now evening edition 3-19-24 09:26

An investigation into a freeway shooting temporarily shut down part of westbound Interstate 80 in Contra Costa County on Tuesday evening.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported around 8:45 p.m. The victim walked into a hospital with an injury that was not life-threatening. 

According to the CHP, the victim said they were shot on the freeway.

Westbound I-80 at the McBryde Avenue off-ramp was closed as officers investigated. The closure lasted about an hour.

First published on March 19, 2024 / 10:17 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.