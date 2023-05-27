Shooting investigation leads to overnight southbound Hwy 1 closure in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ -- Southbound lanes of state Highway 1 at Rio Del Mar Boulevard reopened early Saturday morning after being closed overnight for a shooting investigation, CHP said.

According to the Santa Cruz office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were investigating a suspected shooting that shut down lanes at about 9 p.m. Friday.

Authorities did not provide any details regarding the shooting or say if anyone was injured in the incident.

The highway was reopened at about 5:14 a.m.