Shooting investigation leads to overnight southbound Hwy 1 closure in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ -- Southbound lanes of state Highway 1 at Rio Del Mar Boulevard reopened early Saturday morning after being closed overnight for a shooting investigation, CHP said.
According to the Santa Cruz office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were investigating a suspected shooting that shut down lanes at about 9 p.m. Friday.
Authorities did not provide any details regarding the shooting or say if anyone was injured in the incident.
The highway was reopened at about 5:14 a.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.