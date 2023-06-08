Shooting into vehicle in Santa Rosa leaves woman hospitalized

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a shooting Monday night that injured a 19-year-old woman, according to a news release shared Wednesday by police.

Officers responded to a 9:35 p.m. report Monday of shots fired in the 600 block of Dutton Avenue and found a Ford Mustang with both front side windows shattered and several shell casings on the ground but no suspects or victims.

Detectives learned later that the Santa Rosa woman who had been shot was taken to a local hospital by family members.

The investigation found that three people were in the Mustang when an unknown vehicle pulled nearby and two people got out and approached the Mustang.

Witnesses reported hearing numerous gunshots before the suspects got in their vehicle and fled the scene.

Police urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact the Santa Rosa Police Department and provide a statement. You can report information online at the Tip Line: www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.

Police also encouraged nearby residents to please check surveillance cameras for any footage that would assist with the investigation and contact the SRPD Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for this shooting.