Shooting in Vallejo leaves 1 person dead

A person was shot to death in Vallejo Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. in the area of Sereno Dr. between Sonoma Blvd. and Broadway. Vallejo Police said officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area and while on their way they received word that a gunshot victim was in the parking lot of a local hospital.

Medical staff told officers the gunshot victim was a male who was shot at least once and had been driven to the hospital by someone else who was not identified, police said. Despite the efforts of medical personnel, the victim died at the hospital.

Officers determined the shooting happened on the 700 block of Sereno Drive after recovering evidence at the scene. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still being determined. No suspect information was disclosed.

The victim's identity was withheld until his family was notified by the Solano County Coroner's Office.

It was the city's 22nd homicide in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Detective Wesley Pittman at (707) 334-1274 or Wesley.Pittman@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533 or Daniel.Callison@cityofvallejo.net.