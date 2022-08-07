Shooting in Stockton leaves 1 dead, 1 injured Thursday

STOCKTON - A Thursday evening shooting in Stockton left a male driver dead and a teenage girl passenger injured, police said.

Officers responded at 5:25 p.m. to a report of a shooting at Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive in the Valley Oak District.

A 19-year-old man, identified as the driver, and a 17-year-old girl, riding passenger, were found in the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the girl was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to witnesses, the victim's car collided with several other cars after the shooting occurred.

Police said no arrests have been made and a motive for the shooting has not been found.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Stockton Police Departments non-emergency line at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323.